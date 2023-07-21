Did you hear the one about the guy who bought a parrot? After he brought the parrot home it began to insult the guy who had bought him. This went on for a while and the guy decided he needed to teach the parrot a lesson. He took the parrot and threw him in the freezer.
He hears the bird squawking for a few minutes, but all of a sudden, the parrot is quiet. The guy opens the freezer door and the parrot walks out, looks up at him and says, “I apologize for offending you, and I humbly ask your forgiveness.”
The man says, “Well, thank you. I forgive you.” The parrot then asks, “If you don’t mind my asking, what did the chicken do?”
Forgiveness is an important component of any successful relationship. As you spend time with someone, whether it’s at work, with your family, or friends, they will do or say something that hurts, offends, frustrates, grieves, and hinders you. The reason is simple, they are not perfect.
It is also true that you are not perfect either. And just as they have said or done something that hurts you, you have undoubtedly said or done something that has hurt them. When you realize you have done this, be quick to ask for forgiveness.
When others have hurt you, it’s important to forgive them. It’s possible and many times probable that the other person is unaware that they have hurt you. If you carry unforgiveness toward that person, it ends up costing you more that you realize.
One area unforgiveness will cost you is in your prayers. It you want to be effective and get answers to your prayers you will have to forgive others. Jesus said it this way in Mark 11:25 (AMP) “whenever you stand praying, if you have anything against anyone, forgive him and let it drop (leave it, let it go), in order that your Father Who is in heaven may also forgive you your [own] failings and shortcomings and let them drop.”
Notice Jesus says, if you have anything against anyone. In other words, it doesn’t matter how big or small the offense they have committed, we are to forgive. The fact that Jesus tells us to do this indicates that it is possible to forgive. Even if the offense is big enough that it damages or severs the relationship, we must forgive. A failure to forgive is the quickest way to fail in our prayers.
Jesus also instructs us on what forgiveness really entails. After telling us to forgive He says, let it drop, leave it, and let it go. If you keep bringing the offense up in conversation or even your private thoughts, it’s an indication you haven’t really forgiven.
I find that this is often very difficult to do. Reason says it’s unfair what they did to me. Justice says, they need to suffer for what they did. As a result, I find myself rehearsing the incident. Obviously when I do this, I am not letting it drop, leaving it, or letting it go. I am not truly forgiving and whether I realize it or not I am forfeiting answers to my prayers.
Forgiveness is an aspect of walking in love. Walking in love is very difficult to do at times. That’s why I often say that Christianity is not for wimps. Forgiveness is one of the hardest things to do but if we will make the choice to forgive and put forth the right actions, we can experience tremendous success in our relationships and prayer life.