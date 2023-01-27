Did you hear the one about the little boy who was in a restaurant for his birthday? When the food arrived, he immediately started eating without a prayer. His parents began to scold him by saying, “We say a prayer before eating in our house!” The little boy replies, “Yes, that’s in our house, but here, the chef knows how to cook.”
There was a time in my life when I seldom, if ever, seemed to get an answer to my prayers. If praying about a decision, for example, it seemed to me that you could flip a coin and get better results than I was receiving from my prayers. It got to the point where I was about to give up on prayer because of my failure to see any results.
Like me many have been turned off to prayer, the Bible, and even God himself due to unanswered prayers. To compound the problem, I would read in the Bible where Jesus said, “Ask and it shall be given to you.” (Matthew 7:7) So I would ask and not get an answer. Or I would read that if I lack wisdom to ask of God (James 1:5) so I would ask and still make a poor decision.
I grew frustrated with prayer. I didn’t turn my back on God and the Bible but I honestly didn’t pray much. To me it seemed a waste of time. I also realized that blaming others, in this case God, for failure in my life was not a responsible course of action. So, I began to ask questions. I began to search for answers. What I discovered, changed my prayer life.
The first thing I discovered was that to have a successful prayer life, in other words, to get answers to my prayers, I had to make the Word of God a priority in my life. Someone once said, “If I have to cut a tree down in an hour, I will spend 45 minutes sharpening my axe.” Without a sharp axe, we expend more effort with less results.
Jesus drove home the importance of the God’s Word, the Bible for our prayer life when he said, “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask for anything you want, and it will be granted!” (John 15:7 NLT) The mistake I was making in my prayer life was taking the last part of this verse and thinking that was all that was needed. But notice that before Jesus said to ask, he told us two things that are needed on our end.
First, we have to remain in him. Remain indicates we don’t just show up in an emergency or when some problem arises. It indicates an ongoing relationship with him. The second thing Jesus says in this verse is that his words are to remain in us. Of the two, I find that latter the most difficult.
When problems come, (and as long as you are breathing, they will come) it is so easy to shift my focus from the promises in God’s word to the problem. When I do, I am not allowing the God’s Word to remain in me and essentially, I am forfeiting my access to the promises. This is the mistake Israel made going into the promised land. They got their eyes on the giants (the problem) and forgot the promise. The result was they forfeited the promise.
So the first step in seeing our prayers answered is to make the Word of God a priority in our lives. Instead of just immediately going to pray, take time to sharpen your axe by finding out what God has to say about this situation. As you do, you will find as I did a lot more success in your prayer life.