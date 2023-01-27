Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Did you hear the one about the little boy who was in a restaurant for his birthday? When the food arrived, he immediately started eating without a prayer. His parents began to scold him by saying, “We say a prayer before eating in our house!” The little boy replies, “Yes, that’s in our house, but here, the chef knows how to cook.”

There was a time in my life when I seldom, if ever, seemed to get an answer to my prayers. If praying about a decision, for example, it seemed to me that you could flip a coin and get better results than I was receiving from my prayers. It got to the point where I was about to give up on prayer because of my failure to see any results.

