WATERLOO – Heartbreak is real. In fact, it’s an actual cardiac condition. Many of us associate the image with a heart cracked in half, but it’s a lot more technical than that. Broken heart syndrome, also known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy or takotsubo cardiomyopathy, impacts the bottom left chamber of the heart – temporarily disrupting the heart’s usual pumping function to the rest of the body.

“In broken heart syndrome, the tip of the bottom left chamber is not moving well,” said Dr. Gary Chan, a cardiologist at MercyOne. “When we are under emotional stress, such as the death of a loved one or physical stress like having cancer or fractures or infections leading to sepsis, that puts a lot of tole on our body. Our heart responds in a way that makes us suffer.”

