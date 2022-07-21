Did you hear the one about the guy who was pulled over by a police officer? In approaching the car, the officer noticed a large number of knives in the back seat. The officer asked the driver, “Sir, do you have a good reason for needing all those large knives?”
Smiling the driver said, “Why yes, I juggle them.”
Realizing the officer was a bit skeptical, the driver offered to give him a demonstration. Cautiously the officer stepped back and said “Alright, but you’d better be telling the truth.” A few seconds later, the man was on the side of the road tossing the knives high into the air with ease as the police officer watched, mesmerized.
Two old men happened to drive by and both gazed in astonishment. The one looked at the other and said, “Sure glad I gave up drinking, these sobriety tests are getting ridiculous!”
The police officer in the above story was skeptical about the explanation of the knives in the car. While skepticism has its place, the reason it has become prevalent in society is because truth is not as common place as it once was. Truth is important and today I would like to look at major reason why.
Truth is important to mitigate deception. A few years ago, my wife and I were looking at selling our house and the realtor asked if we had the house tested for radon. It turned out that radon was present so we installed a radon mitigation system. This system pulls radon (an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas) from below the basement floor and expels it through the roof of the house with a ventilation system.
Deception has been defined as any act or statement that misleads, hides the truth, or promotes a belief, concept or idea that is not true. Often deception is used for personal gain or advantage. Deception, like radon, is often not readily observable to us.
Jesus warned us about deception in Matthew 24:4 when he said, “Be careful not to let anyone deceive you.” (GW) Paul puts it more bluntly in Galatians 6:7 by saying, “Be not deceived.” Why did Jesus and Paul tell us this? They are letting us know it is possible for us to be deceived. Just because you are a believer, educated, sophisticated, famous, or even good looking you are not immune to deception.
John gives us insight as to why none of us is immune to deception. In speaking of Lucifer’s fall from his anointed position in heaven he writes, “this great dragon—the ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, the one deceiving the whole world—was thrown down to the earth with all his angels.” (Revelation 12:9 NLT) In other words, deception is as prevalent as the air we breathe.
Just as the radon mitigation system doesn’t eliminate radon, we will never get to the place where deception is eliminated from our lives. As long as we are on this planet, we are susceptible to deception. The big question then is, how do we mitigate deception in our lives?
The only way to mitigate deception is with the truth. Many years ago, I worked in retail selling cameras. One day I sold almost $1000 worth of equipment to an individual and received 10 $100 bills as payment. A few days later a couple of secret service agents entered the store with those 10 $100 bills telling us they were counterfeit. They then showed us how to detect counterfeit bills in the future.
The most surprising part of their visit to me was being informed that in order to detect counterfeit currency these agents studied true currency. By looking at the true currency when a counterfeit came along it was quite obvious. Truth is how we mitigate deception in our lives.
Jesus said, “Make them holy by your truth; teach them your word, which is truth.” (John 17:17 NLT) As we spend time every day in the Bible, we are exposing ourselves to the truth. Then when deception shows up it becomes obvious. Conversely, a failure to spend time in the Bible opens us to deception. If we think we are immune to deception we are in fact already deceived. So, let’s make daily time in the Bible a priority in our lives.