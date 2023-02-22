DES MOINES – The Independence Mustangs had a good week of wrestling at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. All five wrestlers won at least 2 matches and three wrestlers placed and found themselves on the podium.
138-pound sophomore, Tyler Wieland with a nice tournament, going 5-3 and placing 6th.
160-pound senior, Carter Straw was impressive, moving up two weight classes from where he wrestled all year, making it to the semifinals and finishing in 5th-place, going 3-2 for the week.
285-pound senior, Korver Hupke found himself in the semifinals against a familiar foe in Cameron Geuther of West Delaware. This match could have gone either way, but Hupke would lose a closely contested battle 3-0. Hupke went 4-1 for the week and won his 3rd-place match against Mac Muller of Osage (3-0).
Senior Kale Wieland went 1-2 for the week but lost two matches by 1-point that also could have gone either way.
Junior Kaden Kremer didn’t finish like he would have liked but wrestled well, having one of the quickest Falls in the tournament (19 seconds). Kremer finished 3-2 for the tournament.
Highlight of the tournament for this sportswriter was Carter Straw’s first round match against Gavin Scheuerman of Green County. Straw found himself down 8-2 and battled back to win 11-9 in overtime.