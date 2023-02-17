INDEPENDENCE – Wilbur C. Nielsen, 98 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lexington Estate in Independence.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation was from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the White Funeral Home hosted by Diane Evans. Visitation will also continue for an hour before services at the church. A Memorial Fund has been established.
Mr. Nielsen was born on January 26, 1925, in Bemidji, Minnesota, the son of Clarence Arthur and Emma Marie (Klein) Nielsen. He graduated from high school in Independence and then in 1949, he earned a B.S. Degree in Dairy Science from Iowa State University in Ames. During World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps. On June 19, 1949, he and the former Carolyn Evelyn Rondestvedt were married at the Rondestvedt family home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She preceded him in death in 2011.
Before retiring, Mr. Nielsen was the manager of the Wapsie Valley Creamery in Independence.
Mr. Nielsen was a lifelong active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence and a longtime member of the Independence Lions Club. He served as the president of the Iowa Cheese Manufacturers for 15 years. He also was awarded several honors by the Iowa and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. And he was a member of the Board of Directors of the Independence Bank for Savings. He loved his family most of all.
Mr. Nielsen is survived by two sons, Mark (Donna) Nielsen of Independence and David (Mary) Nielsen of Atlanta, Georgia; a daughter, Diane (Roy) Evans of Aberdeen, Washington; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one sister, Patricia Haven of Independence.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Marcia, in infancy; a grandson, Dain Mawdsley; and two brothers, Frank Nielsen and Jim Nielsen.
On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.