INDEPENDENCE – Wilbur C. Nielsen, 98 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lexington Estate in Independence.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation was from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the White Funeral Home hosted by Diane Evans. Visitation will also continue for an hour before services at the church. A Memorial Fund has been established.

