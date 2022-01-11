INDEPENDENCE – Our loving mother, Wilda “Maxine” Maynard passed away on
Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Prairie Hills in Independence, Iowa.
Visitation was Monday, Jan. 10 from 12 to 2 p.m. at White Funeral Home, Independence, with the funeral following the visitation at 2 p.m. at White Funeral Home. Burial was be at Wilson Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, face coverings were requested.
A Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine, the daughter of Wilbert Frye, Sr. and Hilda Hahn Frye, was born on April 25, 1928, in Independence. She grew up on a farm outside of Independence and attended Buffalo #1 country school through the 6th grade. When her family moved to town, she attended Jr. and Sr. High School, graduating in 1945 from Independence High School. She then worked at Security Sate Bank as a bookkeeper and teller until 1951. Maxine married Glenn “Pete” Maynard June 5, 1949.
Maxine was was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, a Past Matron of Eastern Star, and member of Chautauqua Literary. Maxine taught Sunday School, was a church elder, and enabler for the Presbyterian Women’s Presbytery, and volunteered in many organizations, including Buchanan County Hospital Auxiliary, Buchanan County Tourism, Buchanan County Historical Society, and Cedar Valley Hospice. She received several volunteer awards for her efforts and commitments to these organizations.
Maxine is survived by her children: Linda (Jim) Roeder, Silvis, Ill., Steve (Connie) Maynard, Independence, and Debbie (Dean) Weis, Independence; her four grandchildren; her five great grandchildren: and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn “Pete” Maynard; parents, Wilbert and Hilda Frye; brothers: Wilbert Frye Jr, Warner Frye, and Victor Frye; and sisters-in-law: Lillian Thiele, Alta Braden, Elsie Erickson, Elva Sorg, and Alma Kimball.