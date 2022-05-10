INDEPENDENCE – Stained glass artist Michael J. Wilkinson, IHS ’74, recently donated a piece to the Buchanan County Historical Society to be on display at the Wapsipinicon Mill.
After retiring, Wilkinson took up the hobby of creating stained glass art in 2004.
Working in his home in Kalona, Wilkinson spent 30 hours forming his latest creation, the iconic Wapsipinicon Mill, from a photograph. He took particular care in getting the right shade and orientation of the river going over the dam. The glass is held in place with copper inlays and the whole thing is sealed in polyurethane.
Wilkinson also donated a depiction of the Malek Theatre last year to the Malek Theatre Foundation.