INDEPENDENCE – Before the 2022 coronation of the Buchanan County Fair Queen July 7, William and Georgia West were inducted into the Iowa 4H Hall of Fame. The West’s daughter, Glenda Westphal, accepted this award, on behalf of her parents, the late William and Georgia West.
William and Georgia West are exceptional examples of what it means to have “lived a life of service.” With nearly forty years combined as 4-H leaders, they were committed to enriching the lives of countless youth, 4-H volunteers, and community members. After marriage in 1951, they raised four children on a dairy and beef farm near Rowley, Iowa while continuing to volunteer and dedicating their time to Buchanan County 4-H. William began the Homer Broncos 4-H Club in 1957, and Georgia started the Homerettes 4-H Club for girls in 1964. This couple was undoubtably the first to offer a helping hand and extend a friendly welcome to all 4-H youth in the county. They are remembered for providing them guidance, wisdom, and a true welcoming environment. In 1972, they opened their home to a 4-H exchange student serving as an international host family.