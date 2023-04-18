INDEPENDENCE – William J. “Bill” Offerman, 74 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died, following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. — Saturday, April 22, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the Lamont American Legion Post 346 of Lamont and the Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 of Independence, assisted by the United States Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a parish rosary at 4:30 p.m., and a parish vigil service at 6:30 p.m.
William Joseph Offerman was born September 20, 1948, in Manchester, the son of Joseph Clarence Offerman and Rosemary Catherine (Fangman) Offerman. He graduated from St. John Catholic High School with the class of 1966. On April 20, 1968, Bill was united in marriage to Patricia Marie Corkery, at the St. John Catholic Church in Independence. Less than a month later he was drafted into the United States Army on May 15, 1968. He served in Vietnam until he was wounded on June 9, 1969. He spent a month in a Saigon hospital and then was brought back to Fitzsimons Hospital in Denver, Colo., where he underwent many surgeries. His seven months at Fitzsimons were spent in surgery, therapy, and recovery. He was discharged in February of 1970 and received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and an assortment of other medals.
Bill loved farming and his John Deere equipment. He was a past president of the Buchanan County Pork Producers and was named Outstanding Young Farmer in 1979 and Master Pork Producer in 1980.
Bill was also very community minded. He served on numerous boards and committees including the Lamont Jaycees, Starmont School Board (1981-1984), Starmont Dollars for Scholars for 20 years, and the St. Mary’s Parish Council as various officers. He was also a member of the Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 in Independence and the Lamont American Legion Post 346 in Lamont for 53 years. He was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Lamont and St. John Catholic Church in Independence.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Pat Offerman of Independence; three daughters: Jill (Rafael) Saumell of Huntsville, Texas; Joni (Vik) Gupta of Menlo Park, Calif., Julie Offerman of Independence; one son, Jamie (Angie Happel) Offerman of Lamont; five grandchildren: William Saumell, Benjamin Saumell, Isabel Saumell, Mohan Gupta, and Sachin Gupta; two sisters, Margean (Craig) Gardner and Sharon Robertson, all of Marion; one brother, Kevin Offerman of Manchester; as well as his niece Natalie (Emily Beard) Tschechaniuk of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and nephew, Philip (Abby) Tschechaniuk of Cedar Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Audrey Weatherbee; and one brother-in-law, Pete Tschechaniuk.
Memorials may be directed to the church and to the family to be given to local organizations.
