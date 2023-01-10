Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – William J. “Bill” Welch, 81, of rural Winthrop, Iowa, went to his heavenly home on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home in Strawberry Point, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Winthrop, with Rev. David Beckman officiating.

