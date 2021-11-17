QUASQUETON — William J. “Willy” Berns, 72, of Quasqueton, died on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at his home in Quasqueton.
Willy was born on April 4, 1949, in West Union, the son of Amadus and Violia (Matts) Berns. He was a 1967 graduate of the Garnavillo High School in Garnavillo. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. Willy married Nellie O. Solomon on July 6, 1972, in Galena, IL. They lived in Independence, for a year before making their home in Quasqueton. Willy started working for John Deere in Waterloo in 1972 as a foundry worker. After twenty-six years of service, he retired from John Deere in 1998. In 1986 Willy purchased a building in Quasqueton, where he opened a Bar named “Wee Willy’s”. He spent many hours there doing what he loved, entertaining people.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie Berns, Quasqueton, his two sons: John (Amy) Berns, Shueyville, and Kenny (Shay) Berns, Quasqueton; four grandchildren; a sister, Toni Kann, Marquette; two brothers: John (Janet) Berns, Dubuque, and Allen (Rosie) Berns, Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.
Willy is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Lavern, Mike and Larry Berns; a sister, Annetia Schmelzer; and two brothers-in-law: Loren Kann and Joe Schmelzer.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at the Reiff Family Center.
You are encouraged to bring your classic car to honor Willy with a final ride to Wee Willy’s to celebrate his life following the reception.
