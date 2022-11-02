Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FORT DODGE – Friday, October 28, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks cross country team traveled over to Fort Dodge for the annual State Cross Country Meet.

Sophomore sensation Mackenzie Wilson came across in 4th-place, one spot ahead of NICL rival Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg. Wilson clocked a time of 19:14.07, 33-seconds behind winner Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie Wellman.

Tags

Trending Food Videos