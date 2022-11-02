FORT DODGE – Friday, October 28, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks cross country team traveled over to Fort Dodge for the annual State Cross Country Meet.
Sophomore sensation Mackenzie Wilson came across in 4th-place, one spot ahead of NICL rival Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg. Wilson clocked a time of 19:14.07, 33-seconds behind winner Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie Wellman.
Wilson was sitting in 6th-place after the 1 Mile and 2 Mile marks but kicked it into high gear for the final push, passing Trainor and Mayson Hartley of Clarinda for a 4th-place finish.
Junior Clare Wright was a DNF (Did Not Finish). There were 140 girls running in the Class 2A race.
Sophomore Nathan Pint had an outstanding run, coming in 35th-place with a time of 17:22:77 and ahead of several runners that have beat him in the past. 132 boys started the race.
Jesup’s young team will return all their runners next season.