CASCADE – Thursday, September 15, 2022: A good run for the Jesup J-Hawks cross country team as the girls would take the top two spots.
Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson picks up her first career varsity win, coming across with a time of 20:40.6. Wilson edged fellow teammate Clare Wright who was runner-up with a time of 20:56.4.
Wilson is currently ranked #13 in Class 2A, while Wright is ranked #10. Both girls would best other highly ranked individuals, including Monticello’s Emma Althoff who is currently ranked #4 in Class 2A. Althoff finished 4th in the race. Alivia Edens of Tipton in ranked #11 and finished in 5th place. Class 1A, #7 ranked Hallie Kelchen of Cascade would finish in 6th place. Beckman-Catholic’s #7 ranked (Class 2A) Julie Mertz would finish 7th in the race and #8 ranked (Class 2A) Leah Koehler of Monticello would finish in 8th place.
In the middle school race, 8th-grader Jordyn Bergman would finish runner-up.
OTHER JESUP GIRLS RESULTS:
60 Mckenna ALBERT 25:27.9
61 Lydia WEHRSPANN 25:28.5
65 Amaya TREBON-BOYD 25:46.1
66 Peyton YOUNGBLUT 25:54.3 PR
96 Camille THORSON 28:32.0
112 Cece MENSCHING 30:38.4 PR
114 Karlie SCHUTTE 30:51.9
135 Kaitlyn SCHUG 35:38.0
138 Scout KOHAGEN 37:46.9
56 Ayden GONZALEZ 20:08.6
109 Karsten NUEHRING 22:12.0
135 Camden FUELING 23:20.0
160 Zander SCHMIDT 25:53.6
164 Cayden KIEFFER 26:00.3
168 Parker WOODWARD 27:12.2
The boys and girls cross country teams will be back in action on Monday, September 19th when they travel to Denver.