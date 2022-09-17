Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup xc Mackenzie Wilson 091722

Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson was top medalist in the Cascade Meet on September 15. Wilson picks up her first career varsity win.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

CASCADE – Thursday, September 15, 2022: A good run for the Jesup J-Hawks cross country team as the girls would take the top two spots.

Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson picks up her first career varsity win, coming across with a time of 20:40.6. Wilson edged fellow teammate Clare Wright who was runner-up with a time of 20:56.4.

