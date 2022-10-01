JESUP – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Sophomore sensation Mackenzie Wilson ran a time of 18:56 and put down the fastest 5k in school history.
She ran stride for stride beside the top 1A runner in the state and ended up coming in 2nd, but what a run for the youngster, who has put herself at the front of the pack moving forward.
Wilson is currently ranked #6 in Class 2A. Teammate Clare Wright is the #7-ranked runner.
27 teams and 148 girls ran at the Jesup Invitational. Jesup would come in 7th-place as a team.
2. Mackenzie Wilson 10 18:56.0
5. Clare Wright 11 19:50.3
69. Amaya Trebon-Boyd 10 22:49.7
80. Mckenna Albert 11 23:17.5
85. Olivia Nesbit 10 23:22.4
102. Camille Thorson 11 24:07.2
For the Jesup boys, the top finisher was sophomore Nathan Pint, who finished in 23rd-place with a time of 17:46.8. 28 schools and 163 boys ran in the race.
23. Nathan Pint 10 17:46.8
63. Kaden Lange 09 18:47.4
64. Ayden Gonzalez 11 18:50.2
73. Tyler Nolan 11 19:05.3
97. Will Nesbit 09 19:50.0
105. Karsten Nuehring 10 19:41.2
151. Camden Fueling 09 21:39.2
The Jesup boys and girls cross country teams will be at West Delaware on Tuesday.
