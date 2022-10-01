Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Sophomore sensation Mackenzie Wilson ran a time of 18:56 and put down the fastest 5k in school history.

She ran stride for stride beside the top 1A runner in the state and ended up coming in 2nd, but what a run for the youngster, who has put herself at the front of the pack moving forward.

