MONTICELLO – Thursday, October 20, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks boys and girls cross country teams competed in Monticello for a chance to run at the State Cross Country Meet next Friday, October 28th.
Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson and junior Clare Wright finished 2nd and 3rd respectively and qualify based on time. Wilson ran a 19:08 and Wright finished with a 19:33.
Mackenzie Wilson is currently ranked #6 in Class 2A, while Clare Wright is currently ranked #11. The Jesup girls team finished in 5th-place. (Top 3 teams automatically qualify). Both girls will run at 2:00pm on Friday.
On the boys side, Jesup sophomore Nathan Pint finished with a time of 17:14 and an 8th-place finish and will qualify for next Friday’s State Meet at 2:45pm. Pint finished ahead of two ranked runners. (Pint is unranked). The Jesup boys team finished in 5th-place.
2 Mackenzie Wilson, 10 19:08
32 Amaya Trebon-Boyd, 10 22:37
33 Lydia Wehrspann, 11 22:39
38 Mckenna Albert, 11 23:10
39 Olivia Nesbit, 10 23:13
47 Katelyn Zelle, 10 24:42
32 Ayden Gonzalez, 11 18:39
53 Karsten Nuehring, 10 19:37
77 Camden Fueling, 9 21:35