ROWLEY – Wiltrude JOAN Tonn, 94 years old of rural Rowley, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. – Saturday, Dec. 11, at Zion Lutheran – Jubilee Cemetery, rural La Porte City. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Joan was born March 12, 1927, at Winthrop, the daughter of William John Schaffer and Lana May (Peterson) Schaffer. She graduated from Rowley High School in 1945. On Sept. 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Le Roy Anton Adolph Tonn. She farmed with her husband for many years before retirement. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, the ladies aid, and the garden club.
Joan is survived by three daughters: Nancy (Lyal) Bauer of Marion, Pamela Brown of Independence, Cyndi (Jim) Jensen of Independence; one son, Le (Jeanne) Tonn of Independence; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Le Roy (who died March 25, 2010) she is preceded in death by her parents and two great granddaughters, Tiffani Schneekloth and Ella Brown.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, is assisting the family with arrangements.