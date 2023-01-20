INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Falcon Civic Center 1305 5th Avenue NE.
Among the topics will be a presentation by NextEra Energy concerning a potential Wind Turbine Project in the southern part of Buchanan County.
After the presentation to the commissioners the public will have an opportunity to ask questions. Public comments will be limited to three minutes each to ensure everyone has time to speak if needed. The Planning and Zoning Commission will not respond or take any action at this time, but, if requested, the topic will be placed on a future agenda. Please state your name and address for the official record when commenting.
The Commission thanks you in advance for your cooperation.