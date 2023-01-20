Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wind turbine

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Falcon Civic Center 1305 5th Avenue NE.

Among the topics will be a presentation by NextEra Energy concerning a potential Wind Turbine Project in the southern part of Buchanan County.

Trending Food Videos