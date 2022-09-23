INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Farm Bureau, Buchanan County Pork Producers, and Independence Fareway are excited to bring Windsor Wednesday to the people of Buchanan County again this year. Join us in celebrating National Pork Month every Wednesday this October.
Starting September 28, you will be able to sign up for the Windsor Wednesday drawing at the Independence Fareway meat counter. Each Wednesday, starting October 5th thru October 26th, a winner will be drawn to receive a 6-pack of Windsor Chops (smoked pork chop) and a pound of thick cut bacon. Winners will be notified by phone and asked to have their picture taken when they pick up their winnings. Watch for the bucket at the meat counter and enter to win delicious pork! Real Farmers, Real Meat, Real Food.