Finally, a string of warm days and mild nights have even the most pessimistic among us turning our thoughts to spring. Nature has also responded to the longer days and warm weather with flowering trees, singing birds, chorus frogs and toads filling ponds with eggs and the air with trills, and spring wildflowers poking their heads daringly above the carpet of last autumn’s fallen leaves.
Beginning on April 19 and continuing weekly through May 17, you can follow the succession of spring migrants, emerging insects, and blooming wildflowers in Buchanan County woodlands by participating in the Wings & Wildflowers excursions. Walks begin at 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the designated locations. All ages are welcome; walks will be a leisurely mile or so in about an hour. (April 19 — Boies Bend Area; April 26 — Guy Grover Timber; May 3 — Wehner Woods; May 10 — Cortright Wildlife Area; May 17 — Fontana Park). Registration requested (free) at https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Events.aspx
Emerging with the early warm weather, white daisy-like bloodroot flowers are one of the easiest spring ephemerals to recognize. Eight to as many as 16 white petals surround the yellow center of each flower and are borne on a single stalk about six inches tall. No leaves mark the flowering location as the flowers precede the leaves in emerging. Each flower blooms for only one or two days before the petals fall, leaving behind the stalk and new leaf.
Bloodroot is named for its root which is reddish orange in color and oozes a blood red juice when broken. Historical records of this plant’s use are many and varied. One account from Capt. John Smith in 1612 records the root as being “the bignesse of a finger and as red as blood. In drying, it will wither to almost nothing. This they use to paint their Mattes, Targets, and such like.”
Other accounts from encounters with Native Americans in New Hampshire, Quebec, Illinois, and Lake Superior indicate that bloodroot was widely used in a number of ways. Besides as a dye, it was used as an emetic, to slow the heartrate, as a remedy for jaundice, remove fungous tumors, cause menstruation, and cure for rheumatism. The powdered root dust was used as a snuff for headaches and “polypus of the nose.” Tincture of the root in vinegar was used to cure ringworm, tatter and salt rheum.
Although used in all these ways, bloodroot is also a poisonous plant. As a member of the poppy family, it contains alkaloids closely related to morphine. Internal use of the plant would have had to be a careful and measured practice handed down through the generations with the accompanying effects and problems.
Today it remains a beautiful reminder that spring has sprung, one of the more showy natural farewells to winter. Bloodroot will likely begin blooming soon and can be seen in most of Buchanan County’s woodland parks, including Fontana, Boies Bend. Wehner Woods, Three Elms, and Koutney Pond through early May. Join our Wings and Wildflowers weekly walks from April 19 — May 17 to learn more. Or pick up a wildflower guide at Fontana Nature Center’s gift shop or download the app “Seek” by inaturalist for free on your app store to help you identify wildflowers this spring.
Boies Bend — 2465 278th St, Quasqueton
Guy Grover Timber — 2720 Nolen Ave, Rowley
Wehner Woods — 955 East St, Lamont
Cortright Wildlife Area — 1350 River Rd Blvd, Independence
Fontana Park — 1883 125th St, Hazleton