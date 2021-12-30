INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for Children and Teens/Adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Cards are available in the library or you can view the cards on our website. Completed bingos are due Saturday, Jan. 29, and can be submitted either through a paper form or through our online form found on our website. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Winter Book Bingo
- Submitted by Erin Zikmund Program Coordinator Independence Public Library
