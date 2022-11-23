INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Schools are presenting several Winter Concerts in December.
- The Junior High Band and Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
- The 5/ Grade Bands and Choir will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
- The High School Band and Choir will perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12
- The Kindergarten, 2nd, and 4th Grade programs will be held at 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
All concerts will be held in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
