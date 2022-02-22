The BBB (Buffalo Bells and Buckles) 4H club held their annual winter fun activity on January 23rd. This year the club voted on laser tag at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Members and leaders alike joined in on the fun.
On February 20th the club held its monthly meeting at Fellowship Hall in Winthrop. They discussed old businesses: past Christmas celebration day, winter activity, and plans for the Corbin Wilgenbusch memorial.
Members also discussed new business: planning for the educational field trip to Hansen Dairy Farm, in April, YQCA training, and dates for upcoming meetings. Four members gave their presentations: Kreighton Peck on throwing a softball, Keeley Kehrli on ear notching pigs, Grace Olson on chickens, and LeaAnn Beyer on a DIY craft.
Special thanks to Missy Cook for the donation to the club to help celebrate the life of our club member, Corbin Wilgenbusch. We enjoyed her favorite dessert as a club, pie and ice cream, to end our evening.
The next meeting is Sunday March 20, 5:30 p.m. at Fellowship Hall in Winthrop. New members are always welcome! If you are interested in joining 4H please contact the extension office at 319-334-7161.
Photographs submitted by: Lydia Beyer, Evelyn Cook, and Claire Sperfslage