FONTANA PARK – In the northern hemisphere, the first day of winter has the least daylight of the year. Celebrate the beginning of winter by joining in a candlelight hike at Fontana Park.
The hike will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will start on the west side of the park where there will be a large warm campfire. Candles will lead participants to encounter different sounds, smells, and sites along the trail! Sustainable living cabins will be opened to warm up in and tour. Hot chocolate and s’mores will be available to enjoy.