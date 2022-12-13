WINTHROP – The community came out to a beautiful Sunday afternoon on December 4 to celebrate the Christmas season with several events along Madison Street.
Almost every business sponsored a craft or activity. There was an opportunity to write a letter to Santa, ride the barrel train, decorate cookies, ornaments, and snow globes. Hot cocoa, hot cider, s’mores, turkey dressing & pulled pork sandwiches, and other treats. The East Buchanan Dance Team performed right in the middle on Madison at dusk, followed by a Christmas sing-along with EB Choir members. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted kids at the fire station then appeared for the lighting of the Christmas Tree with Citizen of the Year, Joe Dorman.