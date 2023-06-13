Thursday, June 15
4 p.m. Historical Center opens
5 p.m. Carnival opens
5 p.m. Celebrate w/ East Buchanan Telephone Coop for their 60th Anniversary dinner
6 p.m. Tie Dye bandanas w/ Winthrop Public Library
6 p.m. dance w/PlugNickel
Friday, June 16
4 p.m. Historical Center opens
4 - 8 p.m. - *New*- Rock climbing wall - FREE
5 p.m. - Face painting w/ East Buchanan Dance Team
5-8 p.m. - *New* - Dunk Tank w/ East Buchanan PTO
5 p.m. - Carnival & Barrel train rides
6:30 p.m. - Little Mr. & Miss Winthrop announced, Citizen of the Year and more
7-10 p.m. - dance w/ Carter Guse Musician
Food & Drink
4:30 - beer tent
4:30 - 7 p.m. - Ronnie’s Fry Day - serving tenderloins, chicken strips & fries
5-10 p.m. - Pits & Perks BBQ & Burritos Express
5-10 p.m. - Ice Cream machine w/Girls East Buchanan HS Wrestling
Saturday, June 17
12-4 p.m. - Historical Center opens
1 p.m. - Carnival opens
4 p.m. parade - “Take me out to the ballpark”
5 p.m. - Face painting w/ East Buchanan high school cheerleading & barrel train rides
5:30 - Community Announcements
6 p.m. - Tug of War tournament
6 p.m. - Dunk Tank w/ East Buchanan PTO
7 - 11 p.m. - dance w/HARD Tellin
Dusk - fireworks
Food & Drink
4-11 p.m. - Beer tent
5-7 p.m. - Winthrop Fire Department meal - ribeye sandwiches, baked beans & potato salad
5 p.m. - Pits & Perks BBQ 5 p.m. - Burritos Express
5 p.m. - Girls East Buchanan HS Wrestling