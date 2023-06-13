Winthrop Days Flyer Banner
Thursday, June 15

4 p.m. Historical Center opens

5 p.m. Carnival opens

5 p.m. Celebrate w/ East Buchanan Telephone Coop for their 60th Anniversary dinner

6 p.m. Tie Dye bandanas w/ Winthrop Public Library

6 p.m. dance w/PlugNickel

Friday, June 16

4 p.m. Historical Center opens

4 - 8 p.m. - *New*- Rock climbing wall - FREE

5 p.m. - Face painting w/ East Buchanan Dance Team

5-8 p.m. - *New* - Dunk Tank w/ East Buchanan PTO

5 p.m. - Carnival & Barrel train rides

6:30 p.m. - Little Mr. & Miss Winthrop announced, Citizen of the Year and more

7-10 p.m. - dance w/ Carter Guse Musician

Food & Drink

4:30 - beer tent

4:30 - 7 p.m. - Ronnie’s Fry Day - serving tenderloins, chicken strips & fries

5-10 p.m. - Pits & Perks BBQ & Burritos Express

5-10 p.m. - Ice Cream machine w/Girls East Buchanan HS Wrestling

Saturday, June 17

12-4 p.m. - Historical Center opens

1 p.m. - Carnival opens

4 p.m. parade - “Take me out to the ballpark”

5 p.m. - Face painting w/ East Buchanan high school cheerleading & barrel train rides

5:30 - Community Announcements

6 p.m. - Tug of War tournament

6 p.m. - Dunk Tank w/ East Buchanan PTO

7 - 11 p.m. - dance w/HARD Tellin

Dusk - fireworks

Food & Drink

4-11 p.m. - Beer tent

5-7 p.m. - Winthrop Fire Department meal - ribeye sandwiches, baked beans & potato salad

5 p.m. - Pits & Perks BBQ 5 p.m. - Burritos Express

5 p.m. - Girls East Buchanan HS Wrestling