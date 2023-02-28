DYSART – Wolf Creek Players will be holding auditions for ”Unnecessary Farce” written by Paul Slade Smith, and directed by Deb Kloster. Auditions will be held at the Dysart Library on Sunday March 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. and again on Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. If you are unable to attend either of these times please contact the director by text at 319-404-5412 or email at dbkloster@gmail.com.
Unnecessary Farce is a full-length play with a cast of 4 male and 3 female. Please note that this play does contain adult language.
The Story: Two cops, three crooks, eight doors, go in a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.