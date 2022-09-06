DYSART – The Wolf Creek Players are holding auditions for “Monster In The Closet.”
DYSART – The Wolf Creek Players are holding auditions for “Monster In The Closet.”
This play is written by Angela D. Stewart and will be directed by Deb Kloster.
If you always wanted to perform on stage but were to shy, come be a monster! This play centers around a young girl her brother and their many friends. We are looking for 18 or more kids for this performance.
Auditions will be held Sunday, September 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dysart Public Library. Practices will be Sunday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m., Monday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Performance will be the first part of November.
If acting is not your forte, we are looking also for help with setting the stage as well as backstage help.
Anyone who would like to participate and are not able to come to either time, please email: wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com.
