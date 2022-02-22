Women Celebrating Diversity (WCD) has been serving our community for over 25 years providing scholarships for women to further their education. With the short break due to the pandemic, we have used that time to take an innovative new approach to our event and our mission.
We know some students choose to postpone college or move directly into the workforce bypassing secondary education altogether. It is only later that they decide to pursue higher education. Still, other students may have had their college careers interrupted, either by growing families or other challenges and only later return to complete what they had started. Scholarships for many high school seniors are plentiful and easily accessible. What we have learned is that our non-traditional students, have fewer choices and limited accessibility. These students can often feel left out of the scholarship equation. Women Celebrating Diversity is committed to serving these women in their pursuit of higher education.
Our scholarship application window is now open. If you meet the following qualifications, please complete the scholarship application.
- A student who entered college at a later time and not directly after high school
- A student who wants to pursue higher education as an adult learner
- Must be a current resident of Buchanan county OR a former graduate of either East Buchanan, Independence, or Jesup High Schools
- Deadline is Thursday, March 31, 2022
Applicants can apply on-line at Visit https://form.jotform.com/220006699057154 or use the QR-Code
On Monday, April 25 we are hosting our annual fundraising dinner at Heartland Acres. This dinner along with our sponsorships will help make these scholarships possible. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 15. Please ‘like’ Women Celebrating Diversity on Facebook to see the latest updates on the event. For more information regarding scholarships or becoming a sponsor for this event, please contact Terry Gaumer at 319-243-1354.