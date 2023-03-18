HAZLETON – Buchanan County Conservation is offering two Women in the Woods with Wine evening programs. One March 21 and one May 23.
Women in the Woods with Wine is for women ages 21+ who are interested in becoming more comfortable in, and knowledgeable about, the natural world. Come relax with a glass of wine, unwind and have fun with other women interested in getting outside. A release of liability will be required for anyone consuming wine. Topics for the two upcoming events are:
Tuesday, March 21 – Signs of Spring: Fables and phenology of spring, and what to look for in the months ahead.
Tuesday, May 23 – Nectar of the Flowers: Pollinators in action, honey and beekeeping basic questions and answers.
The programs run 7 to 9 p.m. starting with a social time followed by a short walk outside and a presentation indoors.
Preregistration is required by going to www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Events and selecting the program.
For more information call the Fontana Nature Center at 319-636-2617.