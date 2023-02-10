Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Twenty-seven people met for the Independence Area Women’s Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, on January 9th at the Hope Wesleyan Church. This month’s meeting was titled, “How God Uses Angels” those attending enjoyed pizza, pumpkin bars, chocolate-cherry cake and beverages. The meeting featured Sue Tunberg from Moline, Ill., Carter Homan from Independence, and Doris Dawson from Jesup.

Carter Homan, a Junior in High School, has been perfecting his musical talents since the COVID-19 lockdown. He sang two solos accompanied by him playing his guitar.

