Twenty-seven people met for the Independence Area Women’s Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, on January 9th at the Hope Wesleyan Church. This month’s meeting was titled, “How God Uses Angels” those attending enjoyed pizza, pumpkin bars, chocolate-cherry cake and beverages. The meeting featured Sue Tunberg from Moline, Ill., Carter Homan from Independence, and Doris Dawson from Jesup.
Carter Homan, a Junior in High School, has been perfecting his musical talents since the COVID-19 lockdown. He sang two solos accompanied by him playing his guitar.
Tunberg gave a feature on Angels. She showed an Angel and many reference books. She read a story out of one of the books as an example of what they accomplish. She talked about the beginning of Angels at creation and explained God’s Angels do not die. The meaning of Angel in Hebrew and Greek is messenger. God uses his Angels to show his presence and plans, their design is to serve God and do as He requests.
Doris Dawson spoke on Stonecroft Ministry.
The next Women’s Connection will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 9:30 a.m. for Brunch at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA. There is a $12.00 fee for the event.