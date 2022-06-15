Twenty-nine people met for the Independence Area Women’s Connection, affiliated with Stone Croft Ministries, on May 9th at the Lutheran Church. This month’s meeting was titled, “Monday, Sundae” those attending enjoyed Ice Cream Sundaes, Fresh Fruit, Light Snacks and beverages. It also featured Leann Harrison from the Historical Society speaking in the Lee Mansion Restoration, and speaker Leann Breckler from Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Harrison told that the Lee Mansion built in 1867, was sold to local physicians and became the first public hospital in Independence. In 1990 the Lee Mansion was sold to the Historical Society. The Historical Society has been working on the restoration of the Lee Mansion, a new roof has been put on, along with $100,000.00 spent on restoration so far. Many periods dated furnishes are incorporated into the decorations. The Lee Mansion will be open to the public for tours on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the afternoon. Leann shared many interesting facts about the Lee Mansion and other Historical places in Independence.
LeAnn Breckler from Wisconsin spoke to the Women’s Connection on “All about Mom’s”. Breckler, raised in Florida, explained “Sometimes I open my mouth and my mother comes out.” My mother would always remind her children “Be happy anyway…Happiness comes from within…Smile you look prettier when you smile.” Breckler was raised with four siblings, two that were much older than she and her younger brother. She attended church regularly, she felt insecure and awkward, and she was heavy in her size. Breckler came out of her shell when she was in the 12th grade, she decided she would become a nurse and successfully became a nurse. Later she married then divorced and was 6 years on the dating seen, then went on a blind date and two years later, in a weak moment, married and decided to move to Wisconsin. Breckler opened a Boutique. When she turned 50 her life lacked luster, her relationship with God was inconsistent. Breckler noted her mother never gave up on her, her mother encouraged her, reminding her “God so Loved the world that he gave his only Son.” John 3:16. Breckler’s father had died, her mother went on to write 3 books of poetry, when her mother was 90 she and her mother went para sailing. Breckler has prepared 3 videos, in 3 years, about her mother entitled “In Admiration of Mom’s Life.” She explains her mother as an example of contentment, who loves Jesus, a roll-model who was transformed, a follower of Christ, living a life that is pleasing and good. Seven years ago Breckler was shaken to the core when her husband had a serious heart attack, after getting him to the hospital she first called her Pastor, the Pastor visited them, her husband Royce survived, she noted “we are not guaranteed time.” Breckler summed her talk up by saying “people must accept sin, believe in Jesus, commit their life to God, and trust in Him.”
The next Women’s Connection will be held on Thursday, July 16th at 9:30 AM for Brunch at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA.