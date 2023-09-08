QUASQUETON- Woodrow J. Wilson, Jr. “Woody,” 52 of Quasqueton, IA died peacefully on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home in Quasqueton, IA.
A Celebration of Life will start at 10 AM on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the American Legion Hall in Quasqueton, IA.
Woody was born on August 27, 1970, in Manchester, IA, the son of Woodrow and Caroll (Desotel) Wilson. He grew in rural Walker, IA, and developed a lifelong love for the outdoors. His father taught him everything he knew about hunting and trapping, and they spent years together training their dogs to be the best hunting dogs they could manage.
In 1989, Woody graduated from North Linn High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served proudly until 1991. He went on to attend a trade school in Florida to work on motorcycles.
Woody soon returned to Walker and started working at Moore’s Locker in Walker, IA. He worked there for many years, and he later purchased the business from Everett Moore. He operated the locker with passion and respected the work and customers for many years. He closed the locker in 2015.
He was an avid outdoorsman. Woody loved to hunt, fish, and promote conservation. He spent countless hours planning the next season's hunt and teaching the next generation “The Right Way” to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Wilson, Quasqueton, IA, his children, Spencer (Jessica) Teckemeyer, Cedar Rapids, IA, Ashley Kern, Brittany Kern, Nicole Kern, all of Independence, IA, Jamie (Jessie) Wicks, Tempe, AZ, Akaesha (Steve) Mergen, Independence, IA, Tyler (Danika) Heying, Apache Junction, AZ, and Kaitlyn (Nathan) Swaim, Albion, IA. a sister, Margie (Michael) Anthony, Robins, IA, two brother, Gary (Marina) Wilson, Peyton, CO, and Gale (Heather) Wilson, Cedar Falls, IA, several aunts and uncles, four special nieces, Chloe, Abigail, Leanna, and Rachel, and a special nephew, Derek Anthony.
He will forever be remembered as a father to a few and a grandfather to the lucky ones.
Woody is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Caroll Wilson.
Woody loved hugs and is sending them to all who loved him.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.