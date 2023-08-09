JESUP – Surprise site preparation at the corner of 6th and South Streets in Jesup where the newly announced Veterans Park will be going, has community members searching for answers.
Michael Fettkether, Public Works Director for the City of Jesup says that the site preparation was a surprise to him as well.
“We have another project in town,” said Fettkether. “I started questioning … I need to build this site up anyways. If I am already trucking [dirt] I might as well have them dumping it there so it is there where we need it to be. It is way ahead of schedule but a killing-two-birds-with-one-stone situation.”
The Veterans Park construction is something that has been on the mind of many in leadership roles in Jesup since receiving government money during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“There is a group of us using the American Rescue Plan Act money,” said Fettkether. “There is a big long name for it but we are using that money to build Veterans Park. We are getting into the planning and designing phase right now.”
Fettkether says that with this ahead-of-schedule site preparation, he knows that community members have a lot of questions.
“I got everyone all stirred up that I was building this, but I am not yet,” said Fettkether. “We still want to do some fundraising at the end of this year and the beginning of next year. We are hoping to start construction in 2025. We have a design that has been presented to the city council and asked for money to be set aside.”
According to Fettkether, actual construction is a long way off, and there is still a lot of design work to be done.
In the meantime, Fettkether says that right now he can work on getting the dirt hauled in and packed down so that it will be good to work on when the time comes.
According to Fettkether with the park still in the design stages, those in charge of creating a vision for the park have been the Veterans of Jesup at the local legion. Doing the majority of the work is Fritz Kies, Post Adjunct.
“Fritz Kies, he is well known in Jesup,” said Fettkether. “He has done a majority of the footwork for this. He has gone from here to Dubuque to Decorah. He has toured every Veterans Park in the area and in the design process used a little bit from everywhere.”
Fettkether says that as of right now there is still no final number on how expensive this park is estimated to be.
“We have an idea of what we would like yet, we have initial concepts, and we know the city is giving $50,000,” said Fettkether. “These parks can get very expensive very quickly. Mainly depending on monuments. Marble and bronze are very expensive. Remember, I cannot stress this enough, we are just in the concept phases. That means we are still deciding what we want and in the coming months we will decide for sure.”
Aside from the coming construction of the future Veterans Park, Fettkether says that the summer of 2023 has been a very successful construction season for Jesup.
“We have been working on the 8th Street and Young Street project this summer along with fixing and replacing water lines, sewer lines, curbs and totally replacing sidewalks,” said Fettkether. “We have just greenlighted construction on North Street, which includes everything from the golf course to Main Street. We have also greenlighted construction for the new Splash Pad, and we have a pre-construction meeting for that. The slab of concrete for that should be poured before the snow flies but that is all dependent on weather.”
Fettkether’s goal is to have all of that construction wrapped up by the end of this year — including the lengthy work that the Water Treatment Plant has required.
“We have had ongoing construction of the treatment plant since the start of last year’s spring,” said Fettkether. “In a perfect world that work would be wrapped up by Christmas but delays always take away from that hope.”