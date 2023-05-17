INDEPENDENCE – Mrs. Brown’s class won the Easter egg hunt for having the most pop tabs for March. They collected 30.4 pounds, the total from all the classes was 68 lbs. The tabs will be taken to Marion Iron and funds will go to the Ronald McDonald house in Iowa City.
Lions Beat Cancer Event
Do you love children? Do you like baseball? Come enjoy a night at the Waterloo Bucks! Join the Lions of Northeast Iowa as we help raise money and awareness of childhood cancer!
The Bucks will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off and Lions attending the game will be wearing special Beat Cancer Shirts as well. The Game is Saturday, June 3. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.