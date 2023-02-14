INDEPENDENCE – Do you drink energy drinks, soda or any beverage in an aluminum can? Did you know that the pull tabs of those cans have more aluminum in it than the whole can? You are probably wondering what this has to do with helping children and families.
Collecting pull-tabs from cans such as soup and pop is an easy and fun way to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa. The pull-tabs are collected and then recycled at Marion Iron Company. The recycled value is donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
The Independence Lions Club is partnering with Independence West Elementary on this project. The Lions wanted a way to involve the youth of Independence in a service project. This service project will teach the students the importance of giving back to others. Children helping children! The students of West Elementary are collecting the pull tabs and bringing them to their classroom to be weighed at the end of each month. The Indee News Team (6th graders) will be weighing the bins for each class at the end of each month. The class whose bin weighs the most will win a popcorn party.
Volunteers of the Independence Lions will be gathering up the pull tabs from the classes and taking them to the Marion Iron Company and the funds will go to the Ronald McDonald House.