INDEPENDENCE – Do you drink energy drinks, soda or any beverage in an aluminum can? Did you know that the pull tabs of those cans have more aluminum in it than the whole can? You are probably wondering what this has to do with helping children and families.

Collecting pull-tabs from cans such as soup and pop is an easy and fun way to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa. The pull-tabs are collected and then recycled at Marion Iron Company. The recycled value is donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

