FONTANA PARK – Staff of the Buchanan County Conservation Board will be holding a volunteer workshop on Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m. at the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center in Hazleton for anyone interested in helping serve as a Conservation Volunteer. The workshop will last approximately one hour.
Come and meet staff members Diane and Michael. Have coffee and a donut during the meet and greet. Get a first-hand interpretation of the animal ambassadors, and learn about all the exciting opportunities waiting for you!
Do you like camping? Become a campground host.
How about bird watching? Help us keep track of native Bluebird nesting boxes.
What about docents? You can educate the public about ecosystems, native plants and animals by becoming a nature center host.
Many of the Conservation Board’s accomplishments have been achieved through the efforts of people willing to donate time and talent. This workshop is for everyone: from seasoned volunteers who would like a refresher, to those who may be new comers; from nature center hosts to those who like outdoor projects. All are welcome.
To register, please call the nature center at 319-636-2617, send an email to bccbscheduling@gmail.com, or visit Buchanancountyparks.com.
For more information for about Buchanan County Conservation Board programs and activities visit: www.buchanancountyparks.com.