WEST DES MOINES — With tight farm margins anticipated in the future, farmers have much to consider to keep their family farms viable. To help navigate this pressure, Iowa Farm Bureau and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are hosting “Managing 2023 Farm Margins” workshops across the state:
- Thurs., Feb. 2, CNH Industrial Ag Information Training Center, Nevada
- Mon., Feb. 6, Cass County Community Center, Atlantic
- Tues., Feb. 7, Knights of Columbus Hall, Storm Lake
- Mon., Feb. 20, Washington County Fairgrounds, Washington
- Tues., Feb. 21, Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Independence
During these workshops, attendees will learn strategies to protect working capital and how to diversify their income. They will glean from 30 years of crop marketing history the most opportune time to market bushels and the benefits of having a marketing plan. Ag lenders will also be present to give insights into what an optimal client-lender relationship looks like and how lenders can assist in farm business decisions.
As questions remain on carbon markets in agriculture, each session will also include a simulation to show farmers the carbon programs currently in the market and what the net return would look like over the life of the contract.