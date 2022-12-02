Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On December 1 this year, much like every year since 1988, World Aids Day was celebrated. People around the world united to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

World Aids Day is celebrated annually with a highlight or focus on a specific theme. The theme this year is “Equalize.” UNAIDS (an organization officially created by an United Nations resolution in 1994) is urging the whole world to take a step back and think about the inequalities that are withholding progress in the battle against ending the AIDS pandemic.

