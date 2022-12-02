On December 1 this year, much like every year since 1988, World Aids Day was celebrated. People around the world united to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.
World Aids Day is celebrated annually with a highlight or focus on a specific theme. The theme this year is “Equalize.” UNAIDS (an organization officially created by an United Nations resolution in 1994) is urging the whole world to take a step back and think about the inequalities that are withholding progress in the battle against ending the AIDS pandemic.
The slogan “Equalize” is a call to action. A prompt for all people to work against the inequalities that are afflicting the AIDS battle.
The help for the AIDS fight that is needed is identified by the UNAIDS organization as: Increased availability, quality, and suitability of services, for HIV treatment, testing and prevention. Reformed laws and policies to tackle the stigma and exclusion faced by people living with HIV. Ensure the sharing of technology to enable equal access to the best HIV science around the globe.
Another conflict facing the world AIDS pandemic that the UNAIDS organization would like to highlight is the shadow that has been cast by the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to UNAIDS, the last two years of COVID-19 and other global crises, progress against the HIV pandemic has faltered, resources have shrunk, and millions of lives are at risk as a result.
According to the UNAIDS organization, there is only 8 years left to reach the goal in place that by 2030 there will be a cure to AIDS.
UNAIDS would like to remind people that to observe World AIDS day, economic, social, cultural, and legal inequalities must be addressed as a matter of urgency.
“We can end AIDS – if we end the inequalities which perpetuate it. This World AIDS Day we need everyone to get involved in sharing the message that we will all benefit when we tackle inequalities,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima. “To keep everyone safe, to protect everyone’s health, we need to Equalize.”
For those in Buchanan County, the Buchanan County Health Center does not commit to doing a day of physical advertisements for their support of the awareness of World AIDS Day.
However, Michelle McBride, the Public Relations Manager for the Buchanan County Health Center says that the BCHC does support the awareness of the disease and the fight to stop it.
“We do support the recognition and awareness of that disease,” said Michelle McBride.” “We make sure people are continuing to practice safety when concerning the AIDS virus, and we do want to stress that you should contact your primary care provider should you come in contact with the AIDS virus.”