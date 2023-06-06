Today

Thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 78F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.