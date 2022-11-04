INDEPENDENCE – On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Independence Police arrested Britni Wright of Cedar Falls for drug offenses and child endangerment. Around 10:10 p.m., Britni was stopped for an equipment violation near the intersection of 4th Avenue SE and 8th Street SE. A K9 was called to assist on the stop, leading to a subsequent search of the vehicle. During the search, Officers located 43.6 grams of cocaine, 6.6 grams of marijuana, 19 tabs of Hydrocodone, and 1.5 tabs of ecstasy. Britni was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – 1st Offense, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment.
The Independence Police Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and its K9, Kota.