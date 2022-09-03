ELDORA — Thursday, September 1, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks boys and girls cross country teams competed in a meet in Eldora at the Eldora Country Club on Thursday.
Junior standout Clare Wright would take 1st place overall with a time of 21:30.5 – six seconds ahead of second place Clare Stahr of Gilbert. Wrights first varsity win.
Jesup sophomore Mackenzie Wilson crossed the line in fourth place with a time of 21:59.6.
The girls would finish fourth as a team with 128 points. Gilbert was the overall winner with 38 points (top five finishers). 164 total girls ran in the meet.
1 Clare Wright, Jr 21:30.5
4 Mackenzie Wilson, So 21:59.6
38 Lydia Wehrspann, Jr 25:37.6
41 Mckenna Albert, Jr 25:45.1
44 Amaya Trebon-Boyd, So 25:53.6
52 Olivia Nesbit, So 26:56.6
66 Camille Thorson, Jr 27:53.9
The Jesup boys cross country team would finish 6th overall and top finisher for the J-Hawks goes to sophomore Nathan Pint who would finish 20th with a time of 19:18.0.
20 Nathan Pint, SO 19:18.0
33 Kaden Lange, FR 20:19.2
35 Will Nesbit, SO 20:22.8
43 Tyler Nolan, JR 20:39.8
48 Ayden Gonzalez, JR 21:04.1
71 Karsten Nuehring, SO 22:37.9
85 Camden Fueling, FR 24:05.7
The Jesup Harriers will be back in action next Thursday September 8, when they travel to North Fayette Invitational. 10 teams will compete.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.