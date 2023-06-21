JESUP – Friday, June 16, 2023: The Class 2A, No. 13-ranked Jesup J-Hawks softball team hosted the Hudson Pirates (13-11) on Friday and come away with an impressive 12-2 win.
Senior Caelor Wymore hit a homerun in her 4-hit outburst, knocking in 4 runs. A quick 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning gave the J-Hawks an early lead and 17 hits later the girls put an end to this one after 6 innings.
Junior Klair Kite had a nice outing for the J-Hawks, going 6 innings and giving up just 2 earned runs on 7 hits. Kite struck out 3 and walked 1. Kite is now 9-6 on the season with a 2.08 ERA.
Freshman Hayden Kresser went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Eighth-grader Peyton Weber added two hits including a triple and freshman Daley Donlea went 2 for 4 with a double.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-3 2RUNS 2RBI 2BB SB, Laney Pilcher 1-5 RUN 2B, Caelor Wymore 4-4 4RUNS HR 4RBI BB, Hayden Kresser 3-4 (2)2B 2RBI, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-4 2B ROE, Morgan Krall 1-3 BB, Karlie Schutte 2-4 RUN 2RBI ROE, Peyton Weber 2-4 2RUNS 3B RBI, Daley Donlea 2-4 RUN 2B RBI, Jordyn Bergman RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Hudsn 1 0 0 0 1 0 x 2
Jesup 3 2 0 1 4 2 x 12
SUMNER – Monday, June 19, 2023: In an important NICL-East Division matchup, the J-Hawks traveled to Sumner-Fredericksburg (18-5). Jesup would win their 7th straight game after winning game 1 by the score of 8-4 but drop the nightcap 11-1.
In game 1, Jesup would score first with a run in the first inning but fall behind after the Cougars put up 3 in the top half of the 3rd inning. The J-Hawks came right back with 5 of their own in the bottom of the 3rd to take a 6-3 lead and hold on for the win.
Klair Kite went the distance for the J-Hawks, scattering 8 hits over 7 innings and surrendering 4 earned runs. Kite struck out 4 and walked zero but hit 2 batters.
Caelor Wymore stays hot with another homerun and a 2-hit game and drove in 3 runs. Freshman Sara Mead knocked in 4 runs and sophomore Karlie Schutte had an RBI.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-4 RUN 4RBI SB, Laney Pilcher 1-3 RUN BB CS, Caelor Wymore 2-3 RUN HR 3RBI BB, Hayden Kresser 0-4, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-3 BB, Karlie Schutte 1-3 RUN RBI, Peyton Weber 1-3 RUN, Daley Donlea 1-3 RUN, Kylie Herget-Miller 1-3 RUN 2B, Jordyn Bergman RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
S-F 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 4
Jesup 1 0 5 0 0 2 0 8
Game 2 was all Cougars, scoring early and often on J-Hawk pitching and win in 6 innings by the score of 11-1.
Klair Kite gets the loss going 2 innings and giving up 5 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits. Kite walked one batter. Eighth-grader Hannah Seevell pitched 3.2 innings and surrendered 6 earned runs on 9 hits striking out 2.
Wymore went 3 for 3 with a double.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-3 RBI, Laney Pilcher 0-3, Caelor Wymore 3-3 2B, Hayden Kresser 1-3, Rylynn Delagardelle 0-2 BB, Karlie Schutte 0-3, Peyton Weber 1-2 RUN, Daley Donlea 0-1 SAC, Kylie Herget-Miller 0-2, Marlie Schissel SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
S-F 1 4 2 0 1 3 11
Jesup 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Jesup moves to 16-8 on the season and was home on Tuesday night hosting the East Marshall Mustangs (13-9). Look for that game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.