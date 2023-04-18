Finally, the opportunity to relieve all those little and mild irritations that bug us so much. Pet Peeves! Those actions of others that just simply annoy us, (er, I mean, me). Now to be fair, their not like “root canal” sufferings but just those tiny little disturbances that get on that last and final nerve!! So, in no particular order, here are a few of the more common “pet peeves.”
- People constantly interrupt others with a story that they think tops yours.
- Just plain old spitting. Alice and others think spitting is gross. Me too!!
- People who just are habitually late. And not just a few minutes. Late, late.
- But again, what about people who arrive fifteen minutes or more early?
- And then there’s the ones who choose to drive slow in the left lane of the interstate.
- Speaking of driving, how about those people that pass you and then drive slow in front of you.
- Texting at the dinner table is a big “no, no” for many. Texting in front of company too!
- How about someone who puts that empty container back in the “fridge?” Mark doesn’t like this very much.
- Drivers, (you know who you are), who continue to keep turning long after your turn arrow has ceased.
Ok here are a few of mine:
- I asked if you wanted French fries and you said no. But you keep eating mine!!
- Commercials and the number of commercials during the course of those commercial breaks.
- When someone asks, “is that a gimmee?” Hey, if you have to ask, then it’s not a “gimmee.”
- People wearing their baseball caps backwards. Is there a purpose here?
- Does anyone really care about the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and all the other award shows out there? I sure don’t.
- People that treat their waitresses like slaves and who don’t tip well.
- Having 75 channels on your television and still nothing good to watch.
- And of course, those wonderful people that wear their socks with their sandals. You probably wear your hat backwards and drive slowly in the left lane too.
But here is one thing I like very much. If you’re a baseball fan, don’t you just love the three new rules brought into the game this year to make the games more interesting and quicker. So there you have it. The annual Pet Peeve column. Did I get any of yours? But, “irregardless,” You’ll Figure It Out — sometime.
Let me know if you have any new ones at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319.327.4640. Have a good day, Dave!!