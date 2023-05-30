Well, summer time has finally arrived. The winter wasn’t that bad but it was still winter, right? Hard to play golf in Iowa in February. Still fun, but hard!! For me, it’s actually quite hard in the summer months too. The article today isn’t for everyone. Might not even be for anyone but nonetheless, here it is. GOLF!!
To start off, here are several quotes about the wonderful sport of golf:
“It took me seventeen years to get three thousand hits in baseball. It took one afternoon on the golf course.” - Hank Aaron
“You don’t know what pressure is until you play for five bucks with only two bucks in your pocket.” - Lee Trevino
“Golf is a good walk spoiled” - Mark Twain
“The only time my prayers are never answered is on the golf course.” - Rev. Billy Graham
“The worst day of golf beats the best day of work.” - Geezer Golf Mantra
“Golf is a game in which you yell “fore” make a six and write down a 5.” - Paul Harvey
“I have a tip that can take five shots off your score. It’s called an eraser.” - Arnold Palmer
But one, (maybe there’s only one), thing about golf is seeing and meeting people on the golf course. I heard one time that if you are a shy person and have trouble meeting others, just try picking up their golf ball on the course!
The real reason for this column is that last week, I saw a group of guys on another hole and one of them waved at me, acting as if we were old friends. I had no idea who it was at first but when he turned away from me, I noticed his “pony tail.” Now there just aren’t too many 70-year-old guys in Independence with pony tails so I quickly shot my cart over and greeted my old friend, Mark Hoover. The real interesting thing though was that Mark was playing with his two sons, Chris and Zach and his grand-son, Keelan. I hesitated to inquire how well any of them were doing. May have to get Mark out playing with the “Geezers.”
I just had to take a quick picture of the four Hoovers, and here they are, (l-r), Zach, Mark, Chris and Keelan. It was good to see all of them again. When I came to Independence way back in 1979, one of my first friends, was Mark. We met on a “slo-pitch” softball diamond and we’ve been friends ever since. Good to see all you Hoovers.
And I sure hope one of you four will “figure it out.”
Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.”