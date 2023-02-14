Do you remember those fun, cute, catchy little phrases like, “The Quick Picker-Upper” (Bounty), “Finger-Lickin Good” (KFC) and of course “Where’s The Beef” (Wendy’s)? Do you know some of these others? “Have it your way”; “Like a good neighbor”; “Snap, Crackle, Pop”; and” You deserve a break today.” Pretty easy right? But what about some of these!
Tastes so good, cats ask for it by name.
Don’t leave home without it.
We bring good things to life.
And a few old-time phrases just as “I’d Walk A Mile For A ...” And “I’d Rather Fight Than Switch.” “I Can’t Believe I Ate The Whole Thing.” “The Few, The Proud, The ...” And of course, “Strong Enough For A Man, But Made For a Woman.” And then here’s a few I see every now and then:
Behind every successful man is a surprised woman.
Guitar for sale; Cheap; No strings attached.
Doing nothing is hard. Never know when you’re done.
Bad time to have a heart attack. When you’re playing Charades.
I’m nobody. Nobody is perfect. Therefore I am perfect.
Half of the people in the world are below average.
You only live once but if you do it right, once might just be enough.
If you see me talking to myself, leave me alone. I’m probably in a “team meeting.”
Lord, please put one hand on my shoulder and one hand covering my mouth.
A friend of mine started out with nothing. He still has most of it.
Love this one: I’m not weird, I’m just a limited edition.
I was told once I was lazy but I didn’t really feel like arguing with them. Maybe next time.
And to close this little column, here’s on by the famous Will Rogers, “The taxpayers are sending congressmen on expensive trips abroad. It might be worth it except they keep coming back.” But in the end, “You’ll figure it out.” and let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Oh, before I leave you, Kudos to those riddles on the Smith D&L marquee. Gotta be Rusty! Denny’s not quick enough for that!!