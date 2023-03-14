I amazingly received many calls, emails, and even a few texts about my comments on our Iowa Hawkeye Basketball Coach, Fran McCaffery. I mentioned that (because to me), he is an embarrassment to the University of Iowa and should be fired from coaching the Hawkeyes. But, hey, that’s just my opinion. However, most of the calls and emails I got from you pretty much agreed with me. Imagine that. In fact, a couple of you went even further and said that I shouldn’t stop with just McCaffery.
One caller remarked that what McCaffery did or does on the court is “peanuts” compared to the Hawkeye Football program. If you happen to be sports minded of any kind, you’ve probably heard or read about the two-year “racial discrimination” lawsuit against the University of Iowa and several of its coaches and other staff. I have no idea as to the validity of this lawsuit filed by at least twelve former Hawkeye football players and as far as I know, the coaches, staff and university have all universally agreed that it just isn’t true. No way, no how.
However, just last week it seems the University of Iowa has agreed to settle this “thing” out of court, to the tune of 4.2 million dollars. Yes, FOUR POINT TWO MILLION DOLLARS, which at first, I guess, we the taxpayers were going to help out!! I think this may have been changed so that no taxpayer money will be used. But to be honest, doesn’t it always eventually come from us, the taxpayer. In some way!! Now, to be honest, I’m not the brightest light bulb in the package, (as my dad told me often), but isn’t settling out of court — in some way admitting guilt.
In criminal cases, there’s such a thing as an “Alford Plea” which simply means that “I am most definitely innocent of this crime but probably the evidence against me will show otherwise.” In other words, I’m innocent but will be found guilty. Isn’t this an Alford Plea from the U. of I? Settling out of court!! Which now leads me to the main point of today’s column...
Shouldn’t Athletic Director, Gary Barta, Head Coach Kirk Ferentz and Offensive Coordinator Coach Brian Ferentz all just be fired? Barta has had his share of problems most of his tenure at Iowa and other than being the longest running head coach in football history (just about), his programs have only been mediocre at best. And his son, Brian has had several added conditions to his contract this coming year meaning some kind of “slap on the wrist.” Anyway, “they’ll figure it out, I guess.”
What do you think? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Only nice calls though!!!