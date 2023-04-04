It’s gonna be here real soon! Real Soon! Sheda’s annual “Pet Peeve” column. Once a year, I get all those nerve-racking little disturbances off my chest. And the older I get, the more pet peeves I seem to have. It just bothers me that the world just can’t get along with me better. I’m not THAT difficult, I don’t think. So “what grinds your gears, blows your fuse, busts your chops, unfunnys your funny bone, erupts your volcano or.....ok, you get the picture. Let me know a couple of your pet peeves. Love to hear them.
Changing the subject now and how about those Hawkeyes? First time in the NCAA Championship game for the Lady Hawks! Unfortunately, they met a team that (in my humble yet quite accurate opinion) played their best game EVER!! Congratulations to the LSU Tigers but ya gotta admit their second quarter was phenomenal. Even their final 3-point shot of the half banked in to cap off the greatest quarter ever played. So, hats off and congratulations to the Iowa Hawkeyes as well. This group of young ladies energized all of Iowa and the nation as well. Here’s the question though, “Will Caitlin Clark return to play at Iowa again next year?” Let’s hope so!!
Another subject change here. It’s finally “SPRING.” Still not the warmest of weather yet but it is still SPRING! Springs brings Easter! Spring brings Baseball! Gonna love the new rule changes in baseball!! Springs brings golf! This is the year I will shoot my age! Hopefully for 18 and not nine. And with golf, brings “Geezer Golf.” The Geezers are now a year older, the swing is slower, the pace is slower and even the carts go slower. But the excitement is fresh, the anticipation unyielding and the wonder of who will get that coveted “hole-in-one” this year?
One last subject change! My daughter is surprising her daughter for her birthday this May with a gift of “sky-diving.” The date is May 6, I think and (gulp, gulp), I’m seriously thinking about joining the two of them. Can you imagine, daughter, granddaughter, and this old man sky-diving? But strong possibility O Dad’ll probably chicken out, but ya never know.
Don’t forget to send me your “pet peeves” at jsheda@indytel.com or call me a 319-327-4640. And do you think I will actually “Sky-Dive??”