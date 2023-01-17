For our most voracious readers of this column, you will remember that many years ago, it was first called “The Way I See It,” and then for some strange reason evolved into “Take A Mulligan” which in all fairness, didn’t make any sense at all. Heck, many of my faithful readers had no idea what “mulligan” really meant. So now at the beginning of this new year, it’s a fitting time for a new title, something my Dad always told me, usually much to my chagrin. Whenever I came to him for answers to my many problems, he’d listen, oh, slow closely and then say this most profound statement, “Son, you’ll figure it out.” I seldom did. So, welcome to “You’ll Figure It Out.”
The past several months, I’ve done some traveling. Deb and I visited our daughter and her family in Seattle last September for a week or so and then I went with my son-in-law, to watch him sell his mounts, antlers and other “outdoorysie” stuff at a huge “Cattle Congress” type fair for ten days in Indiana. Ben and me in one classy motel for ten days!! We definitely bonded!! And then just during Christmas time, our family took off for a week or so down in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Stayed right on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Loved it.
So, why am I regaling you in all this? Well, a little quirk that I have, (ah, I have several), is that when I travel, I love to display, (show-off), my pride for Iowa. I love to loudly & distinctly display my tremendous love for the Iowa Hawkeyes with the wearing of Hawkeye jackets, sweat shirts, and t-shirts. Now perhaps you do something like this, but it is fascinating the number of Iowans I come in contact with. Walking through the airport in Seattle, I believe there were three or four people who yelled out, “Go Hawks.” Then a most interesting thing would happen. We would generally stop for several minutes sharing our love for the great state of Iowa and the Hawkeyes.
Several times at Gulf Shores, I even had several people remark on the Hawkeye sweatshirt and then proudly announce that they were Cyclone fans. But it didn’t matter ‘cuz clear down at the Gulf of Mexico, we were Iowans. And proud to be Iowans. Wherever I was, someone would stop me and we’d spend a few minutes talking and sharing. One lady in Seattle was from Oelwein, a couple from Fort Madison, a family from Marshalltown and so on and so forth. For just a few minutes, whether standing in line at the airport or enjoying dining in a restaurant in Indiana or even enjoying a beautiful day on the beach down in southern Alabama, we were friends. We asked about our families, explained why we were why we were there, introduce our families and shared a quick story about Iowa. Then before you knew it, we all went on our way.
But it sure was fun to hear someone say loudly as we passed by each other, “GO HAWKEYES.” And then a quick, short friendship would develop. Gotta be honest with y’all, made me kinda proud to be from Iowa and even more proud to call Independence my hometown. Anyway, “You’ll Figure It Out.” Does anyone else do something like this and what are your findings? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.