Do you remember the movie, “Good Will Hunting?” Towards the end of the movie, the psychiatrist, played by Robin Williams, repeated to his patient, Matt Damon, “It’s not your fault; it’s not your fault; it’s not your fault.”
Notice to all referees and umpires from Little League, Junior High, High School, College and yes, even Professional Sports; “It’s not your fault, it’s not your fault.”
First of all, a disclaimer here is warranted. I enjoyed attending several boys and girls Mustang basketball games this season and Coach Beatty and Coach Conrad are exemplary examples as to how coaches should conduct themselves during the course of the game. Kudos to them and to their respective teams and fans. And congratulations to both boys and girls wrestling teams for excellent seasons. Every single wrestler should be proud. You did the Mustangs well.
It’s the college basketball games that really are out of control due primarily to the conduct of their coaches. The head coaches “rant and rave” the entire game, yelling and screaming at the referees at every call. When the head honcho behaves this way, often the team follows suit.
Which leads me to my point!! Two weeks ago, Iowa Hawkeye head coach, Fran McCaffery was assessed not one but two technical fouls and then ejected from the game. Last Saturday, he received another technical and then had a major “stare-down” with the referee. Just like two “gunslingers” at high noon in Dodge City. A sight to behold but not a pretty sight, mind you.
McCaffery averages about one technical per week and to be quite honest, is an embarrassment to the University of Iowa as well as our great state. Every game; yes, every game, his assistant coaches have to refrain him several times from getting out of control. And sometimes, many times, they aren’t able to stop him. Shame on him!!
So what do other Hawkeye basketball fans think? Love to hear from you but “you’ll figure it out”, I’m sure. And speaking of technical fouls, “Denny, for obsessive abuse of your sign towards this most wonderful person, you are now assessed a technical.” Or at least a 15-yard penalty. Contact me at jsheda@indytel.com or call at 319-327-4640.